Volumes jump at Capri Global Capital Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Capri Global Capital Ltd counter

Last Updated : Mar 26 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

Capri Global Capital Ltd witnessed volume of 159.62 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 62.88 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.54 lakh shares

ZF Commercial Vehicle Control System India Ltd, Siemens Ltd, HEG Ltd, NCC Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 26 March 2025.

Capri Global Capital Ltd witnessed volume of 159.62 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 62.88 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.54 lakh shares. The stock increased 9.46% to Rs.183.87. Volumes stood at 3.86 lakh shares in the last session.

 

ZF Commercial Vehicle Control System India Ltd saw volume of 1.24 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.61 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 11681 shares. The stock increased 5.98% to Rs.12,715.00. Volumes stood at 13201 shares in the last session.

Siemens Ltd witnessed volume of 21.74 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.66 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.84 lakh shares. The stock increased 6.44% to Rs.5,449.00. Volumes stood at 2.34 lakh shares in the last session.

HEG Ltd notched up volume of 207.66 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.77 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 43.55 lakh shares. The stock rose 4.02% to Rs.502.40. Volumes stood at 301.12 lakh shares in the last session.

NCC Ltd registered volume of 432.39 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.58 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 94.36 lakh shares. The stock rose 2.82% to Rs.210.50. Volumes stood at 65.61 lakh shares in the last session.

First Published: Mar 26 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

