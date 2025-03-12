Wednesday, March 12, 2025 | 02:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
TechNVision Ventures jumps 27% in six days

TechNVision Ventures jumps 27% in six days

Last Updated : Mar 12 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

TechNVision Ventures was locked in an upper circuit of 5% at Rs 6,373.75, extending gains for the sixth consecutive trading session.

Shares of Dhanlaxmi Cotex surged 26.59% in six trading sessions from its recent closing low of Rs 5,034.80 on 04 March 2025.

The stock hit an all-time high of Rs 6,373.75 today. The counter has soared 401.22% from its 52-week low of Rs 1,271.65, which was hit on 12 March 2024.

On the BSE, 950 shares have been traded so far, compared with average daily volumes of 1,323 shares in the past two weeks.

The stock had outperformed the market over the past month, rising 51.84% as against the Sensex's 2.82% drop.

 

The scrip had outperformed the market in the past three months, jumping 73.55% as against an 8.94% decrease in Sensex.

The counter had also outperformed the market in the past year, soaring 401.22% as against Sensex's 0.48% rise.

On the technical front, the stock's daily RSI (relative strength index) stood at 82.51. The RSI oscillates between zero and 100. Traditionally, the RSI is considered overbought when above 70 and oversold when below 30.

On the daily chart, the stock was trading above its 50-day, 100-day, and 200-day simple moving average (SMA), placed at 4,104.18, 3,726.30, and 3,571.11, respectively. These levels will act as crucial support zones in the near term.

TechNVision Ventures is engaged in providing a broad range of information technology products and services that help enterprises manage and create information more effectively and economically.

The companys consolidated net profit declined 84.8% to Rs 1.36 crore on a 35.4% jump in net sales to Rs 80.96 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Mar 12 2025 | 2:40 PM IST

