Volumes jump at Central Depository Services (India) Ltd counter

Last Updated : Jun 28 2024 | 3:05 PM IST
Polycab India Ltd, Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd, CEAT Ltd, Mahanagar Gas Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 28 June 2024.
Central Depository Services (India) Ltd witnessed volume of 168.08 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 32.59 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5.16 lakh shares. The stock increased 16.09% to Rs.2,329.00. Volumes stood at 5.06 lakh shares in the last session.
Polycab India Ltd registered volume of 83.57 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 17.27 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4.84 lakh shares. The stock slipped 3.02% to Rs.6,778.20. Volumes stood at 11.35 lakh shares in the last session.
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd notched up volume of 24.86 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 16.68 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.49 lakh shares. The stock rose 12.14% to Rs.1,442.40. Volumes stood at 52989 shares in the last session.
CEAT Ltd notched up volume of 17.37 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.06 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.92 lakh shares. The stock rose 10.27% to Rs.2,866.00. Volumes stood at 7.91 lakh shares in the last session.
Mahanagar Gas Ltd witnessed volume of 33.03 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.02 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5.48 lakh shares. The stock increased 6.53% to Rs.1,601.60. Volumes stood at 7.1 lakh shares in the last session.
First Published: Jun 28 2024 | 2:30 PM IST

