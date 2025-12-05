Friday, December 05, 2025 | 02:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes jump at Computer Age Management Services Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Computer Age Management Services Ltd counter

Image

Last Updated : Dec 05 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

Computer Age Management Services Ltd witnessed volume of 27.87 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.97 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.50 lakh shares

SKF India Ltd, Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd, Kaynes Technology India Ltd, ITC Hotels Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 05 December 2025.

Computer Age Management Services Ltd witnessed volume of 27.87 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.97 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.50 lakh shares. The stock dropped 2.14% to Rs.774.40. Volumes stood at 6.44 lakh shares in the last session.

 

SKF India Ltd registered volume of 1.76 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.07 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 29035 shares. The stock slipped 1.03% to Rs.1,872.30. Volumes stood at 68422 shares in the last session.

Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd clocked volume of 8.6 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.81 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.48 lakh shares. The stock lost 1.11% to Rs.1,757.30. Volumes stood at 2.61 lakh shares in the last session.

Kaynes Technology India Ltd clocked volume of 60.31 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.73 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 10.52 lakh shares. The stock lost 8.40% to Rs.4,560.00. Volumes stood at 26.68 lakh shares in the last session.

ITC Hotels Ltd notched up volume of 88.05 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.72 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 15.40 lakh shares. The stock slipped 0.80% to Rs.206.06. Volumes stood at 12.25 lakh shares in the last session.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 05 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

