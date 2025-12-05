Friday, December 05, 2025 | 02:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India-Russia focus on strengthening partnership and exploring fresh opportunities together: PHDCCI

Last Updated : Dec 05 2025 | 2:31 PM IST

Indias long-standing partnership in energy and defense and a vibrant cultural ties continue to open new doors for innovation, and industry with an eye on a US$ 100 billion bilateral trade target by 2030. This is a partnership that is evolving with confidence and purpose said Mr. Rajeev Juneja, President, PHDCCI. India and Russia continue to share a historical and time-tested relationship with growing economic ties through strong energy cooperation, and efforts to increase bilateral trade in local currencies, he added. Defense remains a major strength of the partnership, with joint manufacturing, and advanced technology cooperation. Cultural connections that run deep which will augur well for tourism as we share a warm people-to-people bond. Even as the global landscape shifts, both nations are focused on strengthening this partnership and exploring fresh opportunities together.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 05 2025 | 2:24 PM IST

