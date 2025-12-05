Friday, December 05, 2025 | 02:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bandhan Bank Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Bandhan Bank Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Dec 05 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

Bandhan Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 142.59, down 2.42% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 19.11% in last one year as compared to a 6.13% rally in NIFTY and a 11.27% spurt in the Nifty Private Bank index.

Bandhan Bank Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 142.59, down 2.42% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.6% on the day, quoting at 26189.8. The Sensex is at 85715.21, up 0.53%.Bandhan Bank Ltd has eased around 6.76% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Private Bank index of which Bandhan Bank Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 3.85% in last one month and is currently quoting at 28720.6, up 0.56% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 62.61 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 67.65 lakh shares in last one month.

 

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 144.5, down 1.57% on the day. Bandhan Bank Ltd tumbled 19.11% in last one year as compared to a 6.13% rally in NIFTY and a 11.27% spurt in the Nifty Private Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 19.17 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 05 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

