SBI Factors standalone net profit rises 29.22% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 52.84% to Rs 78.56 croreNet profit of SBI Factors rose 29.22% to Rs 15.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 12.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 52.84% to Rs 78.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 51.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales78.5651.40 53 OPM %72.6674.24 -PBDT22.2913.57 64 PBT21.3512.67 69 NP15.7012.15 29
