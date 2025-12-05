Tata Capital Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 28.21% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 27.60% to Rs 2127.49 croreNet profit of Tata Capital Housing Finance rose 28.21% to Rs 439.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 342.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 27.60% to Rs 2127.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1667.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales2127.491667.34 28 OPM %86.1289.03 -PBDT603.33471.60 28 PBT589.94459.74 28 NP439.61342.88 28
