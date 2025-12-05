York Exports consolidated net profit rises 731.58% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 45.62% to Rs 7.88 croreNet profit of York Exports rose 731.58% to Rs 4.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 45.62% to Rs 7.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 14.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales7.8814.49 -46 OPM %10.1510.14 -PBDT4.970.83 499 PBT4.740.62 665 NP4.740.57 732
