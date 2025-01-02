Business Standard

Volumes jump at CreditAccess Grameen Ltd counter

Last Updated : Jan 02 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

CreditAccess Grameen Ltd saw volume of 81.78 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 17.35 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4.71 lakh shares

Railtel Corporation of India Ltd, Zensar Technologies Ltd, Sundaram Finance Ltd, Petronet LNG Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 02 January 2025.

CreditAccess Grameen Ltd saw volume of 81.78 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 17.35 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4.71 lakh shares. The stock increased 7.26% to Rs.955.55. Volumes stood at 1.15 lakh shares in the last session.

Railtel Corporation of India Ltd saw volume of 165.57 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 13.12 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 12.62 lakh shares. The stock increased 4.78% to Rs.424.40. Volumes stood at 8.54 lakh shares in the last session.

 

Zensar Technologies Ltd witnessed volume of 60.41 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.85 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5.57 lakh shares. The stock increased 7.19% to Rs.801.05. Volumes stood at 2.29 lakh shares in the last session.

Sundaram Finance Ltd clocked volume of 8.03 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.76 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.03 lakh shares. The stock gained 10.21% to Rs.4,504.95. Volumes stood at 35109 shares in the last session.

Petronet LNG Ltd registered volume of 173.12 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.3 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 23.71 lakh shares. The stock slipped 5.64% to Rs.328.00. Volumes stood at 6.88 lakh shares in the last session.

Kaka Industries jumps on commissioning Gujarat manufacturing facility

Sensex, Nifty surge over 1%; consumer durables shares advance

Pudumjee Paper Products Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Kwality Pharma gains on securing RCGM approval for Erythropoietin

PNB rises as domestic deposits climb 14% YoY in Q3 FY25

First Published: Jan 02 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

