PNB rises as domestic deposits climb 14% YoY in Q3 FY25

Last Updated : Jan 02 2025 | 2:31 PM IST

Punjab National Bank (PNB) gained 2.63% to Rs 105.40 after its domestic deposits increased 14.4% to Rs 14,75,482 crore as on December 2024 compared with Rs 12,89,270 crore posted in December 2023.

On quarter on quarter (QoQ) basis, the domestic deposits rose 4.2% in the December 2024 quarter from Rs 14,16,389 crore as of the September 2024 quarter.

The bank's domestic advances stood at Rs 10,61,852 crore in Q3 FY25, up 14.1% YoY and up 5% QoQ.

The banks global advances increased 15% to Rs 11,11,940 crore as of December 2024 as against Rs 9,67,256 crore as of December 2023 and up 4.7% from Rs 10,61,904 crore as of September 2024.

 

As on 31 December 2024, the banks global deposits was Rs 15,30,401 crore (up 15.6% YoY and up 4.9% QoQ).

The bank's global business stood at Rs 26,42,341 crore as of 31 December 2024, recording a growth of 15.3% YoY and 4.8% QoQ.

Global credit-deposit ratio declined to 72.66% in Q3 FY25 as against 73.08% recorded in Q3 FY24.

Punjab National Bank is engaged in Treasury Operations, Corporate/Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, Digital Banking, and others. As of 30 September 2023, the Government of India held a 73.15% stake in the bank.

The public lenders standalone net profit soared 145.1% to Rs 4,303.46 crore on a 17.2% rise in total income to Rs 34,447.10 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

First Published: Jan 02 2025 | 2:19 PM IST

