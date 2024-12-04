Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes jump at HEG Ltd counter

Volumes jump at HEG Ltd counter

Image

Last Updated : Dec 04 2024 | 11:04 AM IST

HEG Ltd saw volume of 2.94 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4.12 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 71363 shares

Graphite India Ltd, C.E. Info Systems Ltd, Honasa Consumer Ltd, UTI Asset Management Company Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 04 December 2024.

HEG Ltd saw volume of 2.94 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4.12 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 71363 shares. The stock increased 11.66% to Rs.557.00. Volumes stood at 4.79 lakh shares in the last session.

Graphite India Ltd witnessed volume of 2.48 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4.05 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 61264 shares. The stock increased 6.71% to Rs.608.50. Volumes stood at 2.9 lakh shares in the last session.

 

C.E. Info Systems Ltd notched up volume of 68128 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.81 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 17871 shares. The stock rose 2.07% to Rs.1,570.45. Volumes stood at 74193 shares in the last session.

Honasa Consumer Ltd recorded volume of 4.29 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.29 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.31 lakh shares. The stock gained 9.99% to Rs.287.85. Volumes stood at 75496 shares in the last session.

More From This Section

Markets End Mixed as Traders Eye Fed

Markets End Mixed as Traders Eye Fed

India services PMI post an impressive performance in November

India services PMI post an impressive performance in November

Nifty scales above 24,500; PSU bank shares advance

Nifty scales above 24,500; PSU bank shares advance

Defence Acquisition Council approves capital acquisition proposals worth Rs 21,772 cr

Defence Acquisition Council approves capital acquisition proposals worth Rs 21,772 cr

RVNL gains on bagging order worth Rs 187 crore

RVNL gains on bagging order worth Rs 187 crore

UTI Asset Management Company Ltd recorded volume of 23472 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.15 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7443 shares. The stock lost 0.19% to Rs.1,307.95. Volumes stood at 4817 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

India USA

GOP lawmaker seeks to impose robust tariffs on Indian ceramic tile imports

United Nations Security Council

India votes on resolution calling for withdrawal of Israel from Palestine

Stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex 250 pts higher at 81,100; Nifty at 24,500; IT, financials lead

Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala are engaged

Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala wedding today; top celebrities to attend

Parliament session LIVE news updates: Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha set to reconvene at 11 am

Parliament session LIVE news updates: Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha set to reconvene at 11 am

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 04 2024 | 11:00 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEParliament Session LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStocks to buySuraksha Diagnostic IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon