Board of Sanghi Industries approves raising up to Rs 2,200 cr via preference shares

Last Updated : Apr 22 2024 | 2:50 PM IST
At meeting held on 22 April 2024
The Board of Sanghi Industries at its meeting held on 22 April 2024 has approved raising of funds by issuance of Non-Convertible Cumulative Redeemable Preference Shares (RPS) of face value of Rs.10/- each aggregating upto Rs. 2,200 crore, in one or more tranches, on private placement basis, subject to approval of the shareholders of the Company.
First Published: Apr 22 2024 | 2:42 PM IST

