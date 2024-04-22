Board of Sanghi Industries approves raising up to Rs 2,200 cr via preference shares

At meeting held on 22 April 2024The Board of Sanghi Industries at its meeting held on 22 April 2024 has approved raising of funds by issuance of Non-Convertible Cumulative Redeemable Preference Shares (RPS) of face value of Rs.10/- each aggregating upto Rs. 2,200 crore, in one or more tranches, on private placement basis, subject to approval of the shareholders of the Company.
