Board of Sanghi Industries approves sub-division and increase in authorised share capital

At meeting held on 22 April 2024

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

The Board of Sanghi Industries at its meeting held on 22 April 2024 has approved sub-division and increase in authorised share capital of the company from existing Rs. 550 crore divided into 35,00,00,000 equity shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each and 2,00,00,000 preference shares of face value of Rs. 100/- each to Rs. 2550 crore divided into 35,00,00,000 equity shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each and 220,00,00,000 preference shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each and consequent alteration in Clause V of the Memorandum of Association of the Company, subject to the approval of shareholders.