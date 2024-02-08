Sensex (    %)
                        
Volumes jump at Just Dial Ltd counter

Last Updated : Feb 08 2024 | 3:32 PM IST
Just Dial Ltd witnessed volume of 46.89 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 23.26 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.02 lakh shares
Cummins India Ltd, Zydus Wellness Ltd, General Insurance Corporation of India, New India Assurance Company Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 08 February 2024.
Just Dial Ltd witnessed volume of 46.89 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 23.26 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.02 lakh shares. The stock increased 7.71% to Rs.891.65. Volumes stood at 1.15 lakh shares in the last session.
Cummins India Ltd saw volume of 42.78 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.01 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7.11 lakh shares. The stock increased 7.82% to Rs.2,587.90. Volumes stood at 5.72 lakh shares in the last session.
Zydus Wellness Ltd notched up volume of 1.29 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.01 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 21454 shares. The stock slipped 0.72% to Rs.1,617.00. Volumes stood at 25670 shares in the last session.
General Insurance Corporation of India saw volume of 211.04 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.94 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 42.74 lakh shares. The stock increased 8.63% to Rs.438.80. Volumes stood at 20.48 lakh shares in the last session.
New India Assurance Company Ltd recorded volume of 179.87 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.83 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 37.28 lakh shares. The stock gained 10.21% to Rs.300.70. Volumes stood at 35.53 lakh shares in the last session.
