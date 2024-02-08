Sensex (    %)
                        
Volumes jump at Jupiter Wagons Ltd counter

Last Updated : Feb 08 2024 | 11:16 AM IST
Jupiter Wagons Ltd witnessed volume of 55.82 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 27 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.07 lakh shares
Gujarat State Petronet Ltd, Trent Ltd, Just Dial Ltd, Cummins India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 08 February 2024.
Jupiter Wagons Ltd witnessed volume of 55.82 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 27 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.07 lakh shares. The stock dropped 1.32% to Rs.385.45. Volumes stood at 83211 shares in the last session.
Gujarat State Petronet Ltd witnessed volume of 12.96 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 11.41 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.14 lakh shares. The stock increased 1.54% to Rs.392.20. Volumes stood at 1.59 lakh shares in the last session.
Trent Ltd witnessed volume of 4.66 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 6.65 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 70157 shares. The stock increased 6.11% to Rs.3,829.80. Volumes stood at 2.88 lakh shares in the last session.
Just Dial Ltd notched up volume of 1.18 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 6.22 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 19042 shares. The stock rose 9.95% to Rs.910.40. Volumes stood at 13245 shares in the last session.
Cummins India Ltd notched up volume of 61621 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4.48 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 13741 shares. The stock rose 8.30% to Rs.2,598.40. Volumes stood at 15202 shares in the last session.
First Published: Feb 08 2024 | 11:00 AM IST

