Volumes jump at K E C International Ltd counter

AAVAS Financiers Ltd, Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd, Vardhman Textiles Ltd, Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 04 April 2024.

K E C International Ltd witnessed volume of 2.31 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 17.26 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 13380 shares. The stock increased 13.94% to Rs.830.10. Volumes stood at 5028 shares in the last session.

AAVAS Financiers Ltd recorded volume of 6.27 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 10.48 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 59846 shares. The stock gained 4.48% to Rs.1,458.30. Volumes stood at 2.47 lakh shares in the last session.

Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd saw volume of 79747 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 5.39 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 14793 shares. The stock increased 1.24% to Rs.1,035.05. Volumes stood at 42014 shares in the last session.

Vardhman Textiles Ltd clocked volume of 45319 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 5.15 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8796 shares. The stock gained 2.80% to Rs.457.30. Volumes stood at 10561 shares in the last session.

Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd registered volume of 2.65 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.15 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 63840 shares. The stock rose 8.41% to Rs.183.00. Volumes stood at 1.01 lakh shares in the last session.

