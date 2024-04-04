Sensex (    %)
                             
Volumes jump at K E C International Ltd counter

Last Updated : Apr 04 2024 | 11:31 AM IST
K E C International Ltd witnessed volume of 2.31 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 17.26 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 13380 shares
AAVAS Financiers Ltd, Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd, Vardhman Textiles Ltd, Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 04 April 2024.
K E C International Ltd witnessed volume of 2.31 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 17.26 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 13380 shares. The stock increased 13.94% to Rs.830.10. Volumes stood at 5028 shares in the last session.
AAVAS Financiers Ltd recorded volume of 6.27 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 10.48 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 59846 shares. The stock gained 4.48% to Rs.1,458.30. Volumes stood at 2.47 lakh shares in the last session.
Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd saw volume of 79747 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 5.39 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 14793 shares. The stock increased 1.24% to Rs.1,035.05. Volumes stood at 42014 shares in the last session.
Vardhman Textiles Ltd clocked volume of 45319 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 5.15 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8796 shares. The stock gained 2.80% to Rs.457.30. Volumes stood at 10561 shares in the last session.
Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd registered volume of 2.65 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.15 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 63840 shares. The stock rose 8.41% to Rs.183.00. Volumes stood at 1.01 lakh shares in the last session.
First Published: Apr 04 2024 | 11:00 AM IST

