Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Volumes soar at Tube Investments of India Ltd counter

Image

Last Updated : Apr 03 2024 | 11:31 AM IST
Tube Investments of India Ltd clocked volume of 3.55 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 80.8 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4388 shares
Motherson Sumi Wiring India Ltd, AAVAS Financiers Ltd, GAIL (India) Ltd, Hindustan Zinc Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 03 April 2024.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Tube Investments of India Ltd clocked volume of 3.55 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 80.8 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4388 shares. The stock lost 0.74% to Rs.3,740.00. Volumes stood at 1680 shares in the last session.
Motherson Sumi Wiring India Ltd clocked volume of 85.14 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 24.06 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.54 lakh shares. The stock gained 0.36% to Rs.68.78. Volumes stood at 5.82 lakh shares in the last session.
AAVAS Financiers Ltd saw volume of 2.43 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 8.71 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 27903 shares. The stock increased 0.14% to Rs.1,417.05. Volumes stood at 8225 shares in the last session.
GAIL (India) Ltd notched up volume of 27.78 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.48 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6.20 lakh shares. The stock rose 3.60% to Rs.189.85. Volumes stood at 6.02 lakh shares in the last session.
Hindustan Zinc Ltd witnessed volume of 4.08 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.19 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 97352 shares. The stock increased 4.32% to Rs.329.50. Volumes stood at 2.63 lakh shares in the last session.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Nifty above 21,750 mark, auto shares in demand

Volumes jump at AAVAS Financiers Ltd counter

Auto stocks edge higher

Auto stocks rise

Auto stocks edge higher

DXY Futures Take A Breather At Around 104.48; All Eyes On ADP Data

Market erases early losses, realty shares snap 8-day rally

SRM Contractors gains on debut

JSW Energy gains after board OKs to raise Rs 5000 cr via QIP

Anupam Rasayan rises on inking LoI worth Rs 743 cr

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 03 2024 | 11:00 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayArvind KejriwalLok Sabha Election LiveBharti Hexacom IPOIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon