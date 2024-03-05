Sensex (    %)
                        
Volumes jump at AAVAS Financiers Ltd counter

Last Updated : Mar 05 2024 | 3:04 PM IST
AAVAS Financiers Ltd witnessed volume of 117.69 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 68.35 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.72 lakh shares
Balaji Amines Ltd, Tata Chemicals Ltd, CSB Bank Ltd, Muthoot Finance Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 05 March 2024.
AAVAS Financiers Ltd witnessed volume of 117.69 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 68.35 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.72 lakh shares. The stock dropped 4.45% to Rs.1,368.00. Volumes stood at 70715 shares in the last session.
Balaji Amines Ltd registered volume of 9.75 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 28.87 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 33757 shares. The stock rose 8.54% to Rs.2,384.00. Volumes stood at 33463 shares in the last session.
Tata Chemicals Ltd witnessed volume of 85.95 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 12.72 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6.76 lakh shares. The stock increased 5.03% to Rs.1,053.50. Volumes stood at 17.36 lakh shares in the last session.
CSB Bank Ltd saw volume of 17.83 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 12.61 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.41 lakh shares. The stock increased 6.18% to Rs.370.50. Volumes stood at 1.07 lakh shares in the last session.
Muthoot Finance Ltd recorded volume of 59.41 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.99 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.95 lakh shares. The stock gained 3.67% to Rs.1,387.00. Volumes stood at 4.11 lakh shares in the last session.
First Published: Mar 05 2024 | 2:30 PM IST

