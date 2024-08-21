Business Standard
Volumes jump at PNB Housing Finance Ltd counter

Last Updated : Aug 21 2024 | 11:16 AM IST
PNB Housing Finance Ltd clocked volume of 142.81 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 175.14 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 81539 shares
Capri Global Capital Ltd, Century Textiles & Industries Ltd, Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd, Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 21 August 2024.
PNB Housing Finance Ltd clocked volume of 142.81 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 175.14 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 81539 shares. The stock gained 9.22% to Rs.885.25. Volumes stood at 22512 shares in the last session.
Capri Global Capital Ltd saw volume of 2.01 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 17.36 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 11568 shares. The stock increased 6.61% to Rs.220.05. Volumes stood at 6181 shares in the last session.
Century Textiles & Industries Ltd witnessed volume of 53158 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 7.81 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6806 shares. The stock increased 9.71% to Rs.2,359.10. Volumes stood at 4501 shares in the last session.
Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd notched up volume of 8071 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 6.1 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1323 shares. The stock rose 4.37% to Rs.3,751.80. Volumes stood at 507 shares in the last session.
Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd notched up volume of 28212 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 5.95 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4738 shares. The stock slipped 3.49% to Rs.6,321.35. Volumes stood at 6441 shares in the last session.
First Published: Aug 21 2024 | 11:00 AM IST

