Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dollar slips to year's low; All eyes on Fed

Dollar slips to year's low; All eyes on Fed

Image

Last Updated : Aug 21 2024 | 11:04 AM IST
The US currency fell to its lowest level so far this year as investors turn cautious ahead of Federal Reserve minutes due later in the global day. The dollar index is trading below 102 mark on Wednesday morning in Asia as investor await further cues from the Federal Reserve for clarity on timing and magnitude of interest rate cut. The latest Fed minutes will be released later today while Fed Chair Jerome Powell will speak at the Jackson Hole symposium on Friday. Meanwhile, Federal Reserve Governor Michelle Bowman said Tuesday she remains cautious on interest rate cuts and warned against overreacting to recent data showing easing inflation as upside risks remain a threat. If there is further progress on inflation, however, showing that price pressures are slowing toward the 2% target, Bowman added, that it would "become appropriate to gradually lower the federal funds rate to prevent monetary policy from becoming overly restrictive on economic activity and employment."
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Russia Ukraine conflict, Russia Ukraine

Ukraine launches drone attack on Moscow, other regions: Russian officials

housing, housing finance

DDA Housing Scheme 2024: 40,000 flats on sale, starting price Rs 11.5 lakh

Shaktikanta Das, Shaktikanta, RBI Governor

LIVE news: PM congratulates RBI Guv on receiving top rating in a global ranking of central bankers

Investment

UAE-Based NRI Hari Gupta to Invest Rs100 Crore in Indian SMEs, Launches SEBI-Approved AIF

ipo market listing share market

Interarch Building Products IPO ends today: GMP zooms 40%; Should you bid?

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 21 2024 | 10:54 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodaySaraswati Saree Depot listingKolkata Doctor rape-murder case LIVEMpox Virus UpdatesBharat Bandh 2024Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case UpdateBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon