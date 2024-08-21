Indices reverse losses, realty shares under pressure

At 10:30 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, rose 51.81 points or 0.06% to 80,851.81. The Nifty 50 index added 44.65 points or 0.18% to 24,743.50. In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index added 0.26% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rose 0.62%. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,250 shares rose and 1,022 shares fell. A total of 104 shares were unchanged. The equity benchmarks pared early losses and traded with minor gains in morning trade. The Nifty traded above the 24,700 level after hitting days low of 24,654.50 in early trade. Realty shares declined after advancing in the three previous consecutive trading sessions.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Realty index declined 1.05% to 1,041.25. The index advanced 2.49% in the past three trading session.

Phoenix Mills (down 1.9%), Macrotech Developers (down 1.49%), Prestige Estates Projects (down 1.43%), Godrej Properties (down 1.22%), DLF (down 0.79%), Sobha (down 0.74%), Brigade Enterprises (down 0.4%), Mahindra Lifespace Developers (down 0.33%), Oberoi Realty (down 0.32%) declined.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Sansera Engineering fell 0.70%. The company informed that its board has approved raising of funds of upto Rs 1,200 crore in one or more tranches through qualified institutions placements (QIP), or any other method.

Exide Industries gained 2.21% the company has invested Rs 74.99 crore in its wholly owned subsidiary, Exide Energy Solutions (EESL) by way of subscription to share capital on right basis.

CESC advanced 2.33% after the companys wholly owned subsidiary, Purvah Green Power incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary company named, Ecofusion Power (EPPL) to enter into renewable sector.

