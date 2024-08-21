Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indices reverse losses, realty shares under pressure

Indices reverse losses, realty shares under pressure

Image

Last Updated : Aug 21 2024 | 10:50 AM IST
The equity benchmarks pared early losses and traded with minor gains in morning trade. The Nifty traded above the 24,700 level after hitting days low of 24,654.50 in early trade. Realty shares declined after advancing in the three previous consecutive trading sessions.
At 10:30 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, rose 51.81 points or 0.06% to 80,851.81. The Nifty 50 index added 44.65 points or 0.18% to 24,743.50.
In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index added 0.26% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rose 0.62%.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,250 shares rose and 1,022 shares fell. A total of 104 shares were unchanged.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Realty index declined 1.05% to 1,041.25. The index advanced 2.49% in the past three trading session.
Phoenix Mills (down 1.9%), Macrotech Developers (down 1.49%), Prestige Estates Projects (down 1.43%), Godrej Properties (down 1.22%), DLF (down 0.79%), Sobha (down 0.74%), Brigade Enterprises (down 0.4%), Mahindra Lifespace Developers (down 0.33%), Oberoi Realty (down 0.32%) declined.

More From This Section

Petronet LNG inks MoU with Sri Lanka's LTL Holdings

Petronet LNG inks MoU with Sri Lanka's LTL Holdings

Industrials stocks rise

Industrials stocks rise

Healthcare stocks edge higher

Healthcare stocks edge higher

FMCG shares gain

FMCG shares gain

Barometers trade with small cuts; Nifty below 24,700

Barometers trade with small cuts; Nifty below 24,700

Stocks in Spotlight:
Sansera Engineering fell 0.70%. The company informed that its board has approved raising of funds of upto Rs 1,200 crore in one or more tranches through qualified institutions placements (QIP), or any other method.
Exide Industries gained 2.21% the company has invested Rs 74.99 crore in its wholly owned subsidiary, Exide Energy Solutions (EESL) by way of subscription to share capital on right basis.
CESC advanced 2.33% after the companys wholly owned subsidiary, Purvah Green Power incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary company named, Ecofusion Power (EPPL) to enter into renewable sector.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

BSE, NSE, Indian share market, Stock market

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty volatile; Mid, SmallCap indices hold gains

PNB housing finance, Punjab national bank

PNB Housing jumps 7% after 14 mn shares change hands via block deals

Shaktikanta Das, Shaktikanta, RBI Governor

LIVE news: PM congratulates RBI Guv on receiving top rating in a global ranking of central bankers

Hindustan Zinc dividend sweetens deal for offer for sale investors

Hindustan Zinc dividend sweetens deal for offer for sale investors

stock markets

Here's why CESC stock price jumped over 3% on August 21; details here

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 21 2024 | 10:33 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodaySaraswati Saree Depot listingKolkata Doctor rape-murder case LIVEMpox Virus UpdatesBharat Bandh 2024Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case UpdateBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon