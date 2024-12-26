Business Standard

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes jump at Rajesh Exports Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Rajesh Exports Ltd counter

Last Updated : Dec 26 2024 | 2:51 PM IST

Rajesh Exports Ltd saw volume of 200.88 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 54.12 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.71 lakh shares

Blue Dart Express Ltd, Chemplast Sanmar Ltd, Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd, Intellect Design Arena Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 26 December 2024.

Rajesh Exports Ltd saw volume of 200.88 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 54.12 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.71 lakh shares. The stock increased 3.97% to Rs.238.00. Volumes stood at 2.36 lakh shares in the last session.

 

Blue Dart Express Ltd recorded volume of 1.79 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 24.93 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7180 shares. The stock gained 5.41% to Rs.7,449.85. Volumes stood at 3403 shares in the last session.

Chemplast Sanmar Ltd witnessed volume of 5.56 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.44 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 65901 shares. The stock dropped 2.82% to Rs.492.80. Volumes stood at 77324 shares in the last session.

Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd recorded volume of 127.59 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.3 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 20.25 lakh shares. The stock gained 3.83% to Rs.101.94. Volumes stood at 9.31 lakh shares in the last session.

Intellect Design Arena Ltd witnessed volume of 199.07 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.19 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 38.37 lakh shares. The stock increased 13.14% to Rs.1,035.55. Volumes stood at 65.9 lakh shares in the last session.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 26 2024 | 2:30 PM IST

