Business Standard

Tuesday, January 21, 2025 | 03:25 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes jump at Tanla Platforms Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Tanla Platforms Ltd counter

Image

Last Updated : Jan 21 2025 | 3:16 PM IST

Tanla Platforms Ltd witnessed volume of 84.92 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.28 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7.53 lakh shares

Century Plyboards (India) Ltd, Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd, Global Health Ltd, Newgen Software Technologies Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 21 January 2025.

Tanla Platforms Ltd witnessed volume of 84.92 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.28 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7.53 lakh shares. The stock increased 1.18% to Rs.668.05. Volumes stood at 6.2 lakh shares in the last session.

 

Century Plyboards (India) Ltd witnessed volume of 15.66 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.2 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.91 lakh shares. The stock increased 4.07% to Rs.824.90. Volumes stood at 53415 shares in the last session.

Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd saw volume of 17.98 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.38 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.34 lakh shares. The stock dropped 7.39% to Rs.5,581.80. Volumes stood at 2.25 lakh shares in the last session.

Also Read

AUS Open 2025

Australian Open 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Sabalenka drops set 2 in QF; Djokovic vs Alcaraz next

Food and grocery delivery firm Swiggy has marginally narrowed its consolidated net loss in the second quarter of financial year 2025 (Q2FY25) to Rs 625.5 crore from Rs 657 crore a year ago. But sequentially, the loss was up as the firm had reported a

Swiggy tanks 11% post Zomato Q3 results; plunges 31% from December high

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump's big warning to India, Brics nations on Day 1 as US President

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala, Finance Minister

Union Budget 2025 expectations LIVE: Finance industry calls for investments on infra to boost growth

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex near day low, crashes 1,200 pts, breaks 76,000; Nifty tests 23,000

Global Health Ltd clocked volume of 15.83 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.98 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.18 lakh shares. The stock gained 5.18% to Rs.1,053.50. Volumes stood at 6.33 lakh shares in the last session.

Newgen Software Technologies Ltd witnessed volume of 26.48 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.56 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5.81 lakh shares. The stock dropped 14.74% to Rs.1,334.15. Volumes stood at 12.96 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Consumer goods stocks edge lower

Consumer goods stocks edge lower

Consumer Durables stocks edge lower

Consumer Durables stocks edge lower

Real Estate shares fall

Real Estate shares fall

Sun TV Network Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Sun TV Network Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Newgen Software Technologies Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Newgen Software Technologies Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 21 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEDonald Trump inauguration LIVE updatesStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEStock market CrashBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon