Friday, May 09, 2025 | 10:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Union Bank of India gains as PAT jump 51% YoY to Rs 4,985 crore in Q4 FY25

Union Bank of India gains as PAT jump 51% YoY to Rs 4,985 crore in Q4 FY25

Image

Last Updated : May 09 2025 | 10:50 AM IST

Union Bank of India added 3.94% to Rs 119.10 after the bank's standalone net profit jumped 50.58% to Rs 4,984.92 crore on a 7.07% increase in total income to Rs 33,254.31 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

On a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, standalone net profit increased 8.28%, while total income grew 5.99% in Q4 FY25 over Q3 FY25.

Net interest income (NII) rose 2.96% QoQ to Rs 9,514 crore in Q4 FY25, compared to Rs 9,240 crore in Q3 FY25. However, net interest margin (NIM) slightly declined to 2.87% from 2.91% in the previous quarter.

Operating profit improved 2.78% QoQ to ₹7,700 crore in Q4 FY25 from Rs 7,492 crore in Q3 FY25.

 

Total provisions stood at Rs 2,715 crore in Q4 FY25, down 5.99% QoQ.

Gross non-performing assets (GNPA) stood at ₹35,350 crore as of 31 March 2025, down from ₹43,098 crore a year earlier. The gross NPA ratio reduced by 116 basis points (bps) YoY to 3.60%, while the net NPA ratio declined by 40 bps YoY to 0.63%.

Also Read

fact check, nutrition

What Indian women should really eat: 16 diet myths busted by experts

Bill Gates

Bill Gates pledges to donate 99% of fortune, shut Gates Foundation by 2045

ipo listing

Kenrik Industries shares list flat on the BSE SME, hit upper circuit later

Domestic markets on Wednesday entered correction territory, with the benchmark Nifty and the broader market indices — Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 — declining more than 10 per cent from their all-time highs.

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 650 pts, Nifty tests 24,000 on India-Pak tensions; defence pack rally

IPL chairman Arun Dhumal.

IPL 2025: LSG vs RCB game in Lucknow on as of now - IPL chairman Dhumal

Total business grew 7.82% YoY, with gross advances rising 8.62% and total deposits increasing 7.22%. As of 31 March 2025, total business reached Rs 22,92,644 crore.

Return on assets (ROA) improved to 1.35% in Q4 FY25, up from 0.97% in Q4 FY24. Return on equity (ROE) increased to 19.07% in Q4 FY25.

The capital to risk-weighted assets ratio (CRAR) improved to 18.02% as of 31 March 2025, from 16.97% a year earlier. The common equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio also rose to 14.98% from 13.65% over the same period.

The banks RAM (Retail, Agriculture, and MSME) segment grew 10.17% YoY. Within this, retail advances surged 22.14%, agricultural advances rose 12.50%, and MSME advances also posted growth. RAM advances comprised 56.20% of total domestic advances.

Meanwhile, the board has recommended a dividend of Rs 4.75 per equity share of Rs 10 each for the financial year 202425. The payment of the dividend is subject to necessary statutory approvals and approval by the shareholders at the upcoming 23rd Annual General Meeting (AGM).

Union Bank of India is engaged in the business of treasury operations, corporate and wholesale banking, retail banking operations, and other banking operations. The Government of India held a 74.76% stake in the bank. As of 31 March 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

L&T jumps after strong Q4 numbers

L&T jumps after strong Q4 numbers

Wall Street Rallies on UK Trade Deal Hopes, Strong Sector Gains and Global Market Optimism

Wall Street Rallies on UK Trade Deal Hopes, Strong Sector Gains and Global Market Optimism

Titan Company jumps after Q4 PAT climbs 13% YoY to Rs 871 cr

Titan Company jumps after Q4 PAT climbs 13% YoY to Rs 871 cr

Stock Alert: Titan Company, Larsen & Toubro, Zee Entertainment, Kalyan Jewellers India

Stock Alert: Titan Company, Larsen & Toubro, Zee Entertainment, Kalyan Jewellers India

Britannia Inds Q4 PAT rises 4% YoY to Rs 560 cr; declares dividend of Rs 75/sh

Britannia Inds Q4 PAT rises 4% YoY to Rs 560 cr; declares dividend of Rs 75/sh

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 09 2025 | 10:38 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to watchBank Holiday Asian Q4 ResultsGold-Silver Price TodayCBSE Result 2025High Alert in DelhiQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon