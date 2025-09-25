Thursday, September 25, 2025 | 03:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes jump at V-Guard Industries Ltd counter

Volumes jump at V-Guard Industries Ltd counter

Image

Last Updated : Sep 25 2025 | 3:07 PM IST

V-Guard Industries Ltd saw volume of 52.39 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 14.57 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.60 lakh shares

Newgen Software Technologies Ltd, eClerx Services Ltd, Oil India Ltd, Honasa Consumer Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 25 September 2025.

V-Guard Industries Ltd saw volume of 52.39 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 14.57 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.60 lakh shares. The stock increased 2.41% to Rs.374.30. Volumes stood at 94535 shares in the last session.

Newgen Software Technologies Ltd saw volume of 57.95 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.89 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 9.84 lakh shares. The stock increased 3.12% to Rs.902.85. Volumes stood at 2.16 lakh shares in the last session.

 

eClerx Services Ltd notched up volume of 2.56 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.02 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 63604 shares. The stock rose 2.89% to Rs.4,217.90. Volumes stood at 1.11 lakh shares in the last session.

Also Read

markets, investor, stock market, broker, trader

TCS, UBL, Praj Ind, Crompton Greaves from BSE500 index hit 52-week lows

BSE, NSE, STOCK MARKETS

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex at day's low, sinks 550 pts, Nifty below 24,900; IT, Auto shares crack

PM Modi, Narendra Modi

Govt aims to make 'chips to ships' locally: PM Modi's 'Make in India' pitch

CloudMosa, smartphones

UK's Nothing to expand smartphone manufacturing in India through $100 mn JV

Advance Agrolife IPO

Advance Agrolife sets IPO price band at ₹99-100; check key details here

Oil India Ltd clocked volume of 53.66 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 3.17 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 16.91 lakh shares. The stock gained 2.58% to Rs.417.10. Volumes stood at 10.09 lakh shares in the last session.

Honasa Consumer Ltd notched up volume of 8.71 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 3.13 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.78 lakh shares. The stock slipped 0.27% to Rs.299.40. Volumes stood at 1.56 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Natco Pharma Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Natco Pharma Ltd eases for fifth straight session

National Aluminium Company Ltd eases for fifth straight session

National Aluminium Company Ltd eases for fifth straight session

D B Corp Ltd eases for fifth straight session

D B Corp Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Wipro Ltd down for fifth straight session

Wipro Ltd down for fifth straight session

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 25 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTop Stocks To BuyGST Appellate TribunalJinkushal Industries IPOGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEJudicial AppointmentsUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon