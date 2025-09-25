Thursday, September 25, 2025 | 03:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / UK's Nothing to expand smartphone manufacturing in India through $100 mn JV

UK's Nothing to expand smartphone manufacturing in India through $100 mn JV

Under the deal, Nothing and Optiemus will invest more than $100 million and create over 1,800 jobs

CloudMosa, smartphones

Representational Image: Nothing has at least one other facility in Chennai.

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2025 | 3:02 PM IST

Listen to This Article

London-based smartphone maker Nothing has signed a joint venture with Optiemus Infracom to expand manufacturing in India, the company said on Thursday.

Under the deal, Nothing and Optiemus will invest more than $100 million and create over 1,800 jobs in the world's second-largest mobile phone manufacturer over the next three years, the company said, adding that it had already invested more than $200 million in the country.

It did not give details on where the facility would be located and its production capacity.

Nothing, founded in 2020 by the Swedish entrepreneur Carl Pei, launched its first smartphone in 2022, and has since expanded into earbuds and other devices.

 

In July, Pei said the company was the fastest-growing smartphone brand in India, with a more than two-fold year-over-year growth in shipments in the second quarter.

Also Read

Nothing Phone 3 with Glyph Matrix display

Nothing Phone 3 receives camera enhancements ahead of Android 16 beta

CMF Headphone Pro

Nothing's CMF Headphone Pro to get customisable cup-design: What to expect

Nothing Ear 3

Nothing Ear 3 launches with noise-cancelling 'Super Mic' on charging case

Nothing Ear 3

Nothing Ear 3 to launch today with Super Mic, CMF Headphone Pro on Sept 29

Tech Wrap September 17

Tech Wrap Sept 17: Nothing OS 4 beta, YouTube features, Meta Connect 2025

Nothing has at least one other facility in Chennai, south India, that manufactures its smartphones, including the flagship Nothing Phone (3).

Optiemus Infracom, based in north India's Noida, is an electronics manufacturer for global smartphone brands like OnePlus and Realme.

Nothing's independent, affordable devices brand, CMF, will establish India as its global base for research, development, and manufacturing, Nothing said in a press release.

The CMF Phone 2 Pro, priced at 15,999 rupees ($180.44), costs significantly lower than the Nothing Phone (3) at 79,999 rupees.

"CMF has been well received by the market since we launched it two years ago. With our end-to-end capabilities, we are uniquely positioned to now build it into India's first truly global smartphone brand," Pei said in a statement.

Nothing, backed by singer The Weeknd and Google Ventures, recently raised $200 million from investors including Tiger Global at a $1.3 billion valuation.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Google's experimental tool Mixboard

Google Mixboard rivals Pinterest with AI tools, Nano Banana integration

Sony PlayStation State of Play event

State of Play: Wolverine to Flight Simulator on PS5, everything announced

iOS 26.1 public beta on iPhone Air

Apple releases iOS 26.1 public beta 1: Check new features, how to install

MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chip

MediaTek Dimensity 9500: From AI boost to performance upgrade, details here

iPhone Air Vs Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge

Motorola to launch ultra-thin smartphone to rival iPhone Air, Samsung Edge

Topics : Nothing smartphone smartphone industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 25 2025 | 3:02 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTop Stocks To BuyGST Appellate TribunalJinkushal Industries IPOGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEJudicial AppointmentsUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon