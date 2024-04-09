Sensex (    %)
                             
FMCG shares fall

Image

Last Updated : Apr 09 2024 | 3:04 PM IST
FMCG stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index falling 103.81 points or 0.53% at 19325.54 at 13:46 IST.
Among the components of the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index, Dhampur Bio Organics Ltd (down 3.8%), Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd (down 2.83%),Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd (down 2.81%),Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd (down 2.75%),Foods & Inns Ltd (down 2.72%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Godfrey Phillips India Ltd (down 2.69%), Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd (down 2.68%), BCL Industries Ltd (down 2.36%), Andrew Yule & Company Ltd (down 2.23%), and Flair Writing Industries Ltd (down 2.23%).
On the other hand, HMA Agro Industries Ltd (up 4.21%), Doms Industries Ltd (up 1.91%), and Sula Vineyards Ltd (up 1.34%) moved up.
At 13:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 2.6 or 0% at 74745.1.
The Nifty 50 index was down 13.8 points or 0.06% at 22652.5.
The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 131.55 points or 0.29% at 45872.31.
The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 65.25 points or 0.47% at 13818.18.
On BSE,1538 shares were trading in green, 2225 were trading in red and 121 were unchanged.
First Published: Apr 09 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

