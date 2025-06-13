Friday, June 13, 2025 | 11:25 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes soar at Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd counter

Volumes soar at Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd counter

Image

Last Updated : Jun 13 2025 | 11:16 AM IST

Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd recorded volume of 5.19 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 23.43 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 22169 shares

Jubilant Pharmova Ltd, Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd, Interglobe Aviation Ltd, HFCL Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 13 June 2025.

Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd recorded volume of 5.19 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 23.43 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 22169 shares. The stock gained 11.52% to Rs.758.70. Volumes stood at 22912 shares in the last session.

Jubilant Pharmova Ltd clocked volume of 1.07 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 14.64 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7334 shares. The stock lost 0.11% to Rs.1,124.20. Volumes stood at 3418 shares in the last session.

 

Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd registered volume of 2.28 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 5.27 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 43362 shares. The stock rose 5.50% to Rs.1,027.80. Volumes stood at 30836 shares in the last session.

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 950 pts, Nifty below 24,650 amid Israel-Iran war; Nifty Oil down 1.5%

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down 750 pts; Nifty below 24,700; ONGC, OIL, defence stocks rise

Cars

Nifty Auto slips 2% after US President Trump warns of hiking auto tariffs

Thug Life box office collection day 8

Thug Life box office Day 8: Kamal Haasan film struggles to reach ₹50 crore

Fact Check Friday

From ghee to breastfeeding: Indian doctors bust new motherhood myths

Microsoft Copilot Vision

Microsoft brings Copilot Vision with on-screen awareness to free-tier users

Interglobe Aviation Ltd notched up volume of 87864 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.64 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 24153 shares. The stock slipped 3.39% to Rs.5,297.40. Volumes stood at 53958 shares in the last session.

HFCL Ltd registered volume of 102.82 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.63 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 28.29 lakh shares. The stock rose 1.47% to Rs.88.88. Volumes stood at 18.54 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Piyush Goyal Advances India-Sweden Collaboration Through Comprehensive Government and Industry Dialogues

Piyush Goyal Advances India-Sweden Collaboration Through Comprehensive Government and Industry Dialogues

Market trade lower; oil & gas shares skid amid geopolitical tensions

Market trade lower; oil & gas shares skid amid geopolitical tensions

Yen climbs to 143 per dollar as Middle East tensions rise

Yen climbs to 143 per dollar as Middle East tensions rise

Torrent Green Energy receives LoAs for 300 MW ISTS connected Wind Power Projects

Torrent Green Energy receives LoAs for 300 MW ISTS connected Wind Power Projects

DCM Shriram to acquire 100% stake in Hindusthan Speciality Chemicals for Rs 375 crore

DCM Shriram to acquire 100% stake in Hindusthan Speciality Chemicals for Rs 375 crore

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 13 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIsrael Strike on Iran's Nuclear SitesGold-Silver Price TodaySunjay Kapoor DeathAir India Plane Crash in GujaratBoeing 787-8 DreamlinerLatest LIVE newsNEET Results 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon