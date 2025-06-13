Friday, June 13, 2025 | 10:53 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
DCM Shriram to acquire 100% stake in Hindusthan Speciality Chemicals for Rs 375 crore

DCM Shriram to acquire 100% stake in Hindusthan Speciality Chemicals for Rs 375 crore

Image

Last Updated : Jun 13 2025 | 10:50 AM IST

DCM Shriram said that its board has approved definitive agreements to be entered into for acquiring 100% equity share capital of Hindusthan Speciality Chemicals for a total consideration of Rs 375 crore.

Hindusthan Speciality Chemicals is engaged in the business of manufacturing and distributing solid and liquid epoxy resin, reactive diluents, formulated epoxy resin and formulated curing agents. The company had recorded a turnover of Rs 274.7 crore in FY25.

DCM Shriram stated that this acquisition would mark the entry of the chemicals business of the company in the epoxy & advanced materials space, as a downstream integration of epichlorohydrin (ECH).

 

It further said that No major Governmental or Regulatory approvals are required for the said acquisition, excepting certain approvals of local industrial and other authorities.

Hindusthan Speciality being material subsidiary of Hindusthan Urban Infrastructure (HUIL), a company listed on the BSE, sale of shares by HUIL would require approval of its shareholders by way of special resolution in terms of listing regulations.

The acquisition is expected to be completed by September 2025, subject to fulfilment of conditions specified in definitive agreements.

This acquisition builds on DCM Shrirams earlier announcement in February 2024, committing Rs 1,000 crore for the establishment of its epoxy and advanced materials business under the chemicals strategic business unit (SBU).

DCM Shriram is a diversified business group, with presence across the chloro-vinyl (chlor-alkali and plastics), sugar and agricultural inputs (farm solutions; urea and bioseed) businesses. The company is also engaged in Fenesta building system and cement.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 51.88% to Rs 178.91 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Rs 117.80 crore in Q4 FY24. Revenue from operations (excluding excise duty) jumped 19.9% YoY to Rs 2,876.76 crore during the quarter ended 31st March 2025.

The scrip added 0.56% to currently trade at Rs 1131.25 on the BSE.

First Published: Jun 13 2025 | 10:36 AM IST

