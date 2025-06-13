Friday, June 13, 2025 | 11:25 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Piyush Goyal Advances India-Sweden Collaboration Through Comprehensive Government and Industry Dialogues

Piyush Goyal Advances India-Sweden Collaboration Through Comprehensive Government and Industry Dialogues

Image

Last Updated : Jun 13 2025 | 11:16 AM IST

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal has held a series of substantive engagements with senior members of the Swedish government and industry leaders on his two-day official visit to Stockholm. The visit aimed at further deepening the bilateral economic relationship, enhancing trade and investment flows, and exploring new avenues of cooperation in emerging sectors.

In his official interactions, Goyal met with Benjamin Dousa, Minister for International Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade, and Håkan Jevrell, State Secretary for Foreign Trade. Discussions focused on expanding the scope of India-Sweden trade and investment partnership, facilitating sustainable industrial collaboration, and identifying key areas for technology and innovation-driven growth.

 

The 21st session of the India-Sweden Joint Commission for Economic, Industrial and Scientific Cooperation was held during the visit. The agenda included strategic cooperation in innovation and research and a roundtable discussion on strengthening the India-Sweden economic partnership. The meeting witnessed participation from key Swedish institutions.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Market trade lower; oil & gas shares skid amid geopolitical tensions

Market trade lower; oil & gas shares skid amid geopolitical tensions

Yen climbs to 143 per dollar as Middle East tensions rise

Yen climbs to 143 per dollar as Middle East tensions rise

Torrent Green Energy receives LoAs for 300 MW ISTS connected Wind Power Projects

Torrent Green Energy receives LoAs for 300 MW ISTS connected Wind Power Projects

DCM Shriram to acquire 100% stake in Hindusthan Speciality Chemicals for Rs 375 crore

DCM Shriram to acquire 100% stake in Hindusthan Speciality Chemicals for Rs 375 crore

Torrent Power's arm wins 300 MW wind project from SECI under wind tranche-XVIII

Torrent Power's arm wins 300 MW wind project from SECI under wind tranche-XVIII

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 13 2025 | 10:59 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIsrael Strike on Iran's Nuclear SitesGold-Silver Price TodaySunjay Kapoor DeathAir India Plane Crash in GujaratBoeing 787-8 DreamlinerLatest LIVE newsNEET Results 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon