Nazara Tech inks pact with Telangana Govt for AI innovation hub

Nazara Technologies announced that it has signed a landmark memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Government of Telangana to Launch Nazara AI Center of Excellence (CoE). Through this partnership, Nazara aims to establish an AI CoE focusing on gaming and digital entertainment, positioning Nazara as a leader in AI-driven gaming and digital entertainment space and Telangana as a global hub for AI innovation. The Nazara AI CoE will drive research, development, and innovation in areas such as gaming, interactive media, gamified learning, and other digital content, leveraging cutting-edge technologies like AI, VR/AR, blockchain, and Web 3.0.

By fostering policy development, supporting startups, enhancing skills, and engaging global expertise, the Nazara AI Center of Excellence aims to empower a dynamic and inclusive community, it added.

Nitish Mittersain, Jt. MD & CEO, Nazara Technologies, said, Telanganas proactive approach in fostering industry growth through public-private partnerships and policy development has created the ideal ecosystem for this initiative. This collaboration will enable Nazara to further our mission of integrating AI and emerging technologies across our diverse portfolio, positioning us as a leader in AI-driven innovations in gaming and digital entertainment.

Meanwhile, Nazara Techs publishing arm, Nazara Publishing revealed the gameplay trailer for made-in-India mobile shooter FAU-G: Domination at the FAU-G: Domination World Premiere Event held in Mumbai. In addition to this, pre-registrations for the game are live now on Google Play.

The trailer entices players to win on FAU-G: Dominations many maps all while showcasing a variety of weapons. It also highlights multiple locations and firefights to show the scope and size of the experience Dot9 and nCore Games will bring to gamers in India and the world.

Nazara Technologies is a diversified gaming & sports media platform with presence in India and across emerging & developed global markets such as Africa and North America. It has offerings across the interactive gaming, eSports, ad-tech and gamified early learning ecosystems including World Cricket

The gaming and sports media company's consolidated net profit (from continuing operations) increased 13.23% to Rs 23.62 crore in Q1 FY25 from Rs 20.86 crore reported in Q4 FY23. Revenue from operations stood at Rs 250.08 crore in Q1 FY25, down 1.71% from Rs 254.43 crore reported in the same period a year ago.

Shares of Nazara Technologies declined 0.01% to Rs 946.70 on the BSE.

