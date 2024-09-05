Capital Goods stocks edge lower

Capital Goods stocks were trading in red, with the BSE Capital Goods index decreasing 272.93 points or 0.37% at 72547.28 at 13:42 IST. Among the components of the BSE Capital Goods index, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd (down 2.73%), Bharat Electronics Ltd (down 2.24%),Polycab India Ltd (down 1.76%),Kaynes Technology India Ltd (down 1.58%),Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (down 1.49%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (down 1.35%), Bharat Dynamics Ltd (down 1.18%), Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (down 0.83%), NBCC (India) Ltd (down 0.81%), and Larsen & Toubro Ltd (down 0.78%). Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

On the other hand, Schaeffler India Ltd (up 3.61%), Suzlon Energy Ltd (up 3.11%), and GMR Airports Infrastructure Ltd (up 2.74%) turned up.

At 13:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 396.72 or 0.71% at 56605.11.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 84.85 points or 0.51% at 16828.64.

The Nifty 50 index was down 23.85 points or 0.09% at 25174.85.

The BSE Sensex index was down 106.69 points or 0.13% at 82245.95.

On BSE,2380 shares were trading in green, 1474 were trading in red and 142 were unchanged.

