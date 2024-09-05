Business Standard
Real Estate stocks edge lower

Real Estate stocks edge lower

Last Updated : Sep 05 2024 | 4:40 PM IST
Real Estate stocks were trading in red, with the BSE Realty index decreasing 55.63 points or 0.68% at 8159.93 at 13:42 IST.
Among the components of the BSE Realty index, Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (down 4.67%), Sobha Ltd (down 1.25%),Macrotech Developers Ltd (down 0.75%),DLF Ltd (down 0.64%),Godrej Properties Ltd (down 0.61%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Phoenix Mills Ltd (down 0.57%), and Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (down 0.29%).
On the other hand, Sunteck Realty Ltd (up 3.83%), Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 2.87%), and Oberoi Realty Ltd (up 0.42%) turned up.
At 13:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 396.72 or 0.71% at 56605.11.
The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 84.85 points or 0.51% at 16828.64.
The Nifty 50 index was down 23.85 points or 0.09% at 25174.85.

Barometers end with moderate losses; Realty shares decline

Barometers trade in negative terrain; Metal shares advance

Wipro enlisted by JFK International Air Terminal to meet net zero targets

Reliance Industries Board approves bonus issue of 1:1

Axis Bank allots NCDs aggregating Rs 3,925 cr

The BSE Sensex index was down 106.69 points or 0.13% at 82245.95.
On BSE,2380 shares were trading in green, 1474 were trading in red and 142 were unchanged.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 05 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

