Friday, August 22, 2025 | 02:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / EUR/USD eases to 2-week low; German economy contracts 0.3% in Q2

EUR/USD eases to 2-week low; German economy contracts 0.3% in Q2

Image

Last Updated : Aug 22 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

EURUSD lost traction and dropped to a two-week low tracking dollar gains abroad. The dollar index is ramping up gains on Friday ahead of Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powells speech later today at Jackson Hole for further clarity on Feds interest rate stance. The dollar index that measures the greenback against a basket of currencies is quoting at 98.64, up 0.13% on the day and at a two and half week high. Meanwhile, EURUSD is down 0.12% at $1.1613. Data from Eurozone docket showed Germanys economy contracted 0.3% qoq in Q2 2025, sharper than the preliminary estimate of a 0.1% drop and reversing the 0.3% growth seen in the previous period. On the NSE, EURINR futures are down 0.12% at 101.60.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

WestBridge Capital to acquire 15% stake in Edelweiss Asset Management

WestBridge Capital to acquire 15% stake in Edelweiss Asset Management

Nifty slips below 24,950 mark; European mrkt opens lower

Nifty slips below 24,950 mark; European mrkt opens lower

Oriental Rail Infra rises after arm secures Rs 60-cr order from Ministry of Railways

Oriental Rail Infra rises after arm secures Rs 60-cr order from Ministry of Railways

Ircon International receives LoA for project worth Rs 510 cr

Ircon International receives LoA for project worth Rs 510 cr

Knowledge Marine & Engg jumps on bagging Rs 7-cr order

Knowledge Marine & Engg jumps on bagging Rs 7-cr order

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 22 2025 | 2:38 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayWhy are Stock Market Falling Today?G Chokkalingam InterviewGold-Silver Price TodayVedanta Stock OutlookPatel Retail IPO55M US Visa Under ReviewUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon