Friday, August 22, 2025 | 01:51 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Oriental Rail Infra rises after arm secures Rs 60-cr order from Ministry of Railways

Oriental Rail Infra rises after arm secures Rs 60-cr order from Ministry of Railways

Image

Last Updated : Aug 22 2025 | 1:50 PM IST

Oriental Rail Infrastructure rose 2.02% to Rs 179.35 after the company's material wholly owned unlisted subsidiary, Oriental Foundry (OFPL), has received a letter of acceptance (LoA) worth Rs 60 crore from the Ministry of Railways, Gov of India.

According to an exchange filing, the order includes the manufacture and supply of Constant Contact Side Bearers (CCSB) for Broad Gauge (BG) bogie wagons. This follows a tender issued by the Railways, with an estimated order value of approximately Rs 60 crore. The formal purchase order is expected to be issued by the authority in due course.

Oriental Rail Infrastructure is engaged in the manufacturing and supply of several diversified railway products and items for Indian Railways and other related industries. Its products include seat & berths, recorn, compreg board & articles thereof, furniture & parts, coated upholstery fabric, plywood, phenolic resin & hardener, silicon foam, etc.

 

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 22.9% to Rs 5.37 crore despite an 18.5% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 140.21 crore in FY25 over FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Nifty slips below 24,950 mark; European mrkt opens lower

Nifty slips below 24,950 mark; European mrkt opens lower

Ircon International receives LoA for project worth Rs 510 cr

Ircon International receives LoA for project worth Rs 510 cr

Knowledge Marine & Engg jumps on bagging Rs 7-cr order

Knowledge Marine & Engg jumps on bagging Rs 7-cr order

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd up for fifth session

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd up for fifth session

Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works receives work order of Rs 7.25 cr

Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works receives work order of Rs 7.25 cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 22 2025 | 1:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayWhy are Stock Market Falling Today?G Chokkalingam InterviewGold-Silver Price TodayVedanta Stock OutlookPatel Retail IPO55M US Visa Under ReviewUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon