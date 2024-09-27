Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes soar at Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd counter

Volumes soar at Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd counter

Image

Last Updated : Sep 27 2024 | 11:16 AM IST

Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd recorded volume of 22.17 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 376.42 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5889 shares

Supreme Industries Ltd, Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd, Westlife Foodworld Ltd, Polycab India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 27 September 2024.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd recorded volume of 22.17 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 376.42 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5889 shares. The stock gained 1.92% to Rs.6,900.45. Volumes stood at 6990 shares in the last session.

 

Supreme Industries Ltd registered volume of 65743 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 14.82 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4437 shares. The stock slipped 0.17% to Rs.5,260.00. Volumes stood at 1969 shares in the last session.

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd recorded volume of 23.32 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 13.5 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.73 lakh shares. The stock gained 2.02% to Rs.654.95. Volumes stood at 2.19 lakh shares in the last session.

Westlife Foodworld Ltd saw volume of 78821 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 11.59 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6800 shares. The stock increased 6.67% to Rs.935.00. Volumes stood at 6897 shares in the last session.

Polycab India Ltd saw volume of 41141 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 5.03 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 8174 shares. The stock increased 4.58% to Rs.7,057.95. Volumes stood at 5658 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test

India vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 2nd Test Day 1: Akash Deep draws first blood, Zakir departs

Stock Market, Market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Benchmarks at life highs, Nifty hits 26,270, Sensex at 85,970; IT cos up

China Taiwan

Taiwan detects 41 Chinese military aircraft, 6 vessels near territory

Jagan Mohan Reddy, Jagan Mohan, Jagan

Jagan likely to be issued notice at Tirupati Airport ahead of temple visit

Donald Trump, Trump

Amid election fever, Trump launches diamond watches worth up to $1 lakh

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 27 2024 | 11:00 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIndia vs Bangladesh LIVEWTC 2023-25 Points TableStock Market TodayKRN Heat Exchanger IPOSBI NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon