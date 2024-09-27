Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Thangamayil Jewellery's board OKs to raise upto Rs 600 cr

Thangamayil Jewellery's board OKs to raise upto Rs 600 cr

Image

Last Updated : Sep 27 2024 | 11:04 AM IST

Thangamayil Jewellery announced that its board has approved to raise funds aggregating upto Rs 600 crore through rights issue.

The company will raise funds way of issue of equity shares of the company of face value Rs 10 each through rights issue for an amount not exceeding Rs 600 crore to the eligible equity shareholders of the company as on the record date.

The board also approved the formation of a rights issue committee for the said Rights Issue to decide on the terms and conditions of the rights issue including but not limited to the rights entitlement ratio, the issue price, record date, timing of the rights issue and other related matters, the company stated in regulatory filing.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

 

Thangamayil Jewellery in the business of GOLD JEWELLERY, DIAMOND AND SILVER ARTICLES, WHICH constitutes a single business segment.

The companys consolidated net profit declined 3.5% to Rs 56.56 crore on 27.3% jump in net sales to Rs 1,220.33 crore in Q1 FY25 over Q1 FY24.

Shares of Thangamayil Jewellery shed 0.88% to Rs 2,313.85 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Vedanta

Vedanta stock rallies 15% in one week as market cap climbs to Rs 2 trn

India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test

India vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 2nd Test Day 1: Rohit Sharma wins toss, elects to bowl first

Doctor Protest, Protest, Gurugram Protest

RG Kar case: New officer-in-charge of Tala Police Station appointed

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Bondada share locks in 5% upper circuit on Rs 468-cr order from KPI Green

UK, UK immigration, UK visa

UK's new immigration rule: Visa violators to face ban on hiring foreigners

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 27 2024 | 10:35 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIndia vs Bangladesh LIVEWTC 2023-25 Points TableStock Market TodayKRN Heat Exchanger IPOSBI NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon