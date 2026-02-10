Tuesday, February 10, 2026 | 03:23 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Volumes soar at Pfizer Ltd counter

Volumes soar at Pfizer Ltd counter

Last Updated : Feb 10 2026 | 3:16 PM IST

Pfizer Ltd recorded volume of 8.5 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 86 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 9886 shares

Praj Industries Ltd, Linde India Ltd, Bata India Ltd, Sun TV Network Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 10 February 2026.

Pfizer Ltd recorded volume of 8.5 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 86 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 9886 shares. The stock gained 5.43% to Rs.5,022.90. Volumes stood at 14435 shares in the last session.

Praj Industries Ltd witnessed volume of 274.3 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 36.72 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7.47 lakh shares. The stock increased 13.91% to Rs.336.95. Volumes stood at 11.31 lakh shares in the last session.

 

Linde India Ltd notched up volume of 6.43 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 25.75 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 24963 shares. The stock rose 3.80% to Rs.6,531.50. Volumes stood at 59564 shares in the last session.

Bata India Ltd notched up volume of 18.04 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 17.23 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.05 lakh shares. The stock rose 4.02% to Rs.919.75. Volumes stood at 1.58 lakh shares in the last session.

Sun TV Network Ltd registered volume of 24.3 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 13.35 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.82 lakh shares. The stock rose 8.13% to Rs.616.25. Volumes stood at 4.98 lakh shares in the last session.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 10 2026 | 3:16 PM IST

