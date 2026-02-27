Volumes soar at Redington Ltd counter
Redington Ltd recorded volume of 30.43 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 51.37 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 59237 shares
Vishal Mega Mart Ltd, Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd, Action Construction Equipment Ltd, Bikaji Foods International Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 27 February 2026.
Vishal Mega Mart Ltd registered volume of 118.27 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 23.14 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5.11 lakh shares. The stock slipped 6.43% to Rs.119.40. Volumes stood at 8.93 lakh shares in the last session.
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd clocked volume of 14.73 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 9.49 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.55 lakh shares. The stock lost 0.81% to Rs.1,734.10. Volumes stood at 9.64 lakh shares in the last session.
Action Construction Equipment Ltd recorded volume of 1.02 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 8.03 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 12648 shares. The stock lost 1.30% to Rs.882.00. Volumes stood at 16262 shares in the last session.
Bikaji Foods International Ltd registered volume of 25661 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 7.24 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3547 shares. The stock rose 0.82% to Rs.636.10. Volumes stood at 2973 shares in the last session.
First Published: Feb 27 2026 | 11:04 AM IST