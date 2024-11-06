Business Standard
Volumes soar at Sapphire Foods India Ltd counter

Volumes soar at Sapphire Foods India Ltd counter

Last Updated : Nov 06 2024 | 11:50 AM IST

Sapphire Foods India Ltd recorded volume of 13.81 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 75.44 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 18299 shares

Deepak Nitrite Ltd, SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd, Larsen & Toubro Ltd, Infosys Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 06 November 2024.

Sapphire Foods India Ltd recorded volume of 13.81 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 75.44 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 18299 shares. The stock lost 1.09% to Rs.318.30. Volumes stood at 24666 shares in the last session.

Deepak Nitrite Ltd saw volume of 2.82 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 49.5 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5690 shares. The stock increased 1.84% to Rs.2,745.00. Volumes stood at 5494 shares in the last session.

 

SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd saw volume of 6.94 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 40.29 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 17219 shares. The stock dropped 1.23% to Rs.1,612.05. Volumes stood at 11219 shares in the last session.

Larsen & Toubro Ltd witnessed volume of 20.44 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 18.54 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.10 lakh shares. The stock increased 0.42% to Rs.3,590.55. Volumes stood at 59363 shares in the last session.

Infosys Ltd registered volume of 24.32 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 17.31 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.40 lakh shares. The stock rose 2.66% to Rs.1,800.50. Volumes stood at 87084 shares in the last session.

