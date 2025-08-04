Monday, August 04, 2025 | 11:07 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Harsha Engineers jumps on securing large MNC deal

Harsha Engineers jumps on securing large MNC deal

Image

Last Updated : Aug 04 2025 | 11:04 AM IST

Harsha Engineers International surged 2.80% to Rs 418.95 after the company announced a long-term supply agreement with a leading multinational company.

The deal, effective from 31 July 2025, is valued at approximately Rs 117 crore per annum and is set to run for an initial period of three years.

Under the agreement, Harsha Engineers and its subsidiaries will manufacture and supply journal bearings and bushings to the MNCs global operations. The contract involves both domestic and international deliveries.

While the company has not disclosed the name of the international client, it confirmed that the engagement does not involve any related party.

 

Harsha Engineers International is a manufacturer and exporter of precision bearing cages and high-precision components with a global presence.

The company will consider Q1 results on 6 August 2025. On a consolidated basis, the company reported a net loss of Rs 2.39 crore in Q4 FY25 as against a net profit of Rs 36.78 crore in Q4 FY24. Revenue from operations declined 2% YoY to Rs 372.97 crore in Q4 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Titagarh Rail Systems gains on securing LoA from NCC

Titagarh Rail Systems gains on securing LoA from NCC

INR hovers around record low, NIFTY off two-month low

INR hovers around record low, NIFTY off two-month low

India's forex reserves rise after falling for three weeks in row

India's forex reserves rise after falling for three weeks in row

Nifty above 24,600 level; metal shares in demand

Nifty above 24,600 level; metal shares in demand

Indices edge higher in early trade; breadth positive

Indices edge higher in early trade; breadth positive

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 04 2025 | 10:57 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesWest Indies vs Pakistan 3rd T20 LIVE Stocks to Watch TodayBharti Airtrl Q1 Results PreviewDelhi Weather UpdatesGold and Silver Rate TodayJSW Cement IPONSDL IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon