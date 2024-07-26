Real Estate shares gain

Real Estate stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the BSE Realty index rising 127.46 points or 1.53% at 8451.43 at 09:42 IST.
Among the components of the BSE Realty index, Oberoi Realty Ltd (up 2.75%), DLF Ltd (up 2.71%),Phoenix Mills Ltd (up 2.22%),Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 1.71%),Macrotech Developers Ltd (up 1.46%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 1.43%), and Godrej Properties Ltd (up 0.28%).
On the other hand, Sobha Ltd (down 3.57%), and Sunteck Realty Ltd (down 0.17%) moved lower.
At 09:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 359.72 or 0.67% at 54117.73.
The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 175.63 points or 1.09% at 16246.29.
The Nifty 50 index was up 107.45 points or 0.44% at 24513.55.
The BSE Sensex index was up 322.5 points or 0.4% at 80362.3.
On BSE,2341 shares were trading in green, 749 were trading in red and 100 were unchanged.
