Real Estate shares gain

Real Estate stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the BSE Realty index rising 127.46 points or 1.53% at 8451.43 at 09:42 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Realty index, Oberoi Realty Ltd (up 2.75%), DLF Ltd (up 2.71%),Phoenix Mills Ltd (up 2.22%),Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 1.71%),Macrotech Developers Ltd (up 1.46%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 1.43%), and Godrej Properties Ltd (up 0.28%).

On the other hand, Sobha Ltd (down 3.57%), and Sunteck Realty Ltd (down 0.17%) moved lower.

At 09:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 359.72 or 0.67% at 54117.73.