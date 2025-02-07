Business Standard

Friday, February 07, 2025 | 02:54 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes soar at Sonata Software Ltd counter

Volumes soar at Sonata Software Ltd counter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 07 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

Sonata Software Ltd recorded volume of 104.69 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 29.88 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.50 lakh shares

Bharti Hexacom Ltd, Bikaji Foods International Ltd, Godfrey Phillips India Ltd, ZF Commercial Vehicle Control System India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 07 February 2025.

Sonata Software Ltd recorded volume of 104.69 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 29.88 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.50 lakh shares. The stock lost 11.29% to Rs.489.30. Volumes stood at 2.07 lakh shares in the last session.

 

Bharti Hexacom Ltd clocked volume of 35.09 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 14.36 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.44 lakh shares. The stock gained 8.30% to Rs.1,419.15. Volumes stood at 94773 shares in the last session.

Bikaji Foods International Ltd notched up volume of 33.43 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 12.56 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.66 lakh shares. The stock slipped 10.64% to Rs.655.70. Volumes stood at 2.58 lakh shares in the last session.

Also Read

ITC Sonar Bangla in Kolkata. ITC said that if the conglomerate did not hold equity in the resulting company as proposed, then the hotels business would not be able to use the 'ITC' brand name

ITC Hotels trades higher for 3rd straight day; up 3% in subdued market

Stock market, market

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex trades 519 pts lower at 77,538; Nifty below 23,500; FMCG, PSU Banks, dip

school, gate, delhi school, bomb threat

LIVE News: Police suspect student mischief behind latest bomb hoax in Delhi-NCR schools

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

Sebi-registered non-bank brokers can directly access NDS-OM, says RBI

Sr Lanka, Sri lanka flag

Sri Lanka's fourth IMF tranche of $3 bn to be released soon: Officials

Godfrey Phillips India Ltd notched up volume of 11.75 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.27 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.27 lakh shares. The stock rose 12.54% to Rs.5,176.05. Volumes stood at 72358 shares in the last session.

ZF Commercial Vehicle Control System India Ltd clocked volume of 1.34 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.7 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 23526 shares. The stock gained 7.64% to Rs.11,688.05. Volumes stood at 3322 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Energy stocks edge lower

Energy stocks edge lower

Oil and Gas stocks slide

Oil and Gas stocks slide

FMCG stocks edge lower

FMCG stocks edge lower

Shanti Educational Initiatives consolidated net profit rises 1047.06% in the December 2024 quarter

Shanti Educational Initiatives consolidated net profit rises 1047.06% in the December 2024 quarter

Gland Pharma consolidated net profit rises 6.69% in the December 2024 quarter

Gland Pharma consolidated net profit rises 6.69% in the December 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 07 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

Explore News

RBI Monetary Policy Committee Meeting LIVEStock Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks to Watch todayRepo Rate cut impact on FDGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEBudget 2025Stock to Buy TodayDelhi Elections 2025 LIVE
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon