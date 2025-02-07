Shanti Educational Initiatives consolidated net profit rises 1047.06% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 544.20% to Rs 20.55 croreNet profit of Shanti Educational Initiatives rose 1047.06% to Rs 1.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 544.20% to Rs 20.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 3.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales20.553.19 544 OPM %10.90-23.82 -PBDT2.630.09 2822 PBT2.450.02 12150 NP1.950.17 1047
