Shanti Educational Initiatives consolidated net profit rises 1047.06% in the December 2024 quarter

Shanti Educational Initiatives consolidated net profit rises 1047.06% in the December 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 07 2025 | 2:32 PM IST

Sales rise 544.20% to Rs 20.55 crore

Net profit of Shanti Educational Initiatives rose 1047.06% to Rs 1.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 544.20% to Rs 20.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 3.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales20.553.19 544 OPM %10.90-23.82 -PBDT2.630.09 2822 PBT2.450.02 12150 NP1.950.17 1047

First Published: Feb 07 2025 | 2:20 PM IST

