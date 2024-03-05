Sensex (    %)
                        
Auto stocks edge higher

Image

Last Updated : Mar 05 2024 | 10:31 AM IST
Auto stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Auto index increasing 915.82 points or 1.92% at 48723.48 at 09:47 IST.
Among the components of the S&P BSE Auto index, Tata Motors Ltd (up 6.5%), Balkrishna Industries Ltd (up 2.92%),Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd (up 1.84%),Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (up 1.8%),Apollo Tyres Ltd (up 1.68%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were TVS Motor Company Ltd (up 1.51%), Bajaj Auto Ltd (up 1.4%), Eicher Motors Ltd (up 0.66%), Bosch Ltd (up 0.39%), and Ashok Leyland Ltd (up 0.29%).
On the other hand, Tube Investments of India Ltd (down 1.02%), and Sundram Fasteners Ltd (down 0.71%) turned lower.
At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 161.8 or 0.22% at 73710.49.
The Nifty 50 index was down 30.65 points or 0.14% at 22374.95.
The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 62.82 points or 0.14% at 45432.44.
The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 17.36 points or 0.13% at 13585.3.
On BSE,1491 shares were trading in green, 1587 were trading in red and 99 were unchanged.
First Published: Mar 05 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

