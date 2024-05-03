Volumes spurt at Ajanta Pharma Ltd counter

Ajanta Pharma Ltd notched up volume of 22.6 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 19.26 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.17 lakh shares

Coforge Ltd, Piramal Pharma Ltd, Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd, Elgi Equipments Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 03 May 2024.

Ajanta Pharma Ltd notched up volume of 22.6 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 19.26 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.17 lakh shares. The stock rose 7.63% to Rs.2,404.35. Volumes stood at 83782 shares in the last session.

Coforge Ltd recorded volume of 41.14 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 12.86 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.20 lakh shares. The stock lost 9.64% to Rs.4,505.20. Volumes stood at 4.49 lakh shares in the last session.

Piramal Pharma Ltd recorded volume of 234.92 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.98 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 23.53 lakh shares. The stock gained 5.16% to Rs.150.75. Volumes stood at 13.07 lakh shares in the last session.

Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd saw volume of 22.16 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.87 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.24 lakh shares. The stock increased 2.80% to Rs.294.05. Volumes stood at 4.51 lakh shares in the last session.

Elgi Equipments Ltd saw volume of 16.49 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.91 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.39 lakh shares. The stock dropped 0.61% to Rs.654.30. Volumes stood at 3.05 lakh shares in the last session.

