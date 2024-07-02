Consumer Durables stocks slide

Consumer Durables stocks were trading with losses, with the BSE Consumer Durables index decreasing 446.85 points or 0.75% at 58900.15 at 13:40 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Consumer Durables index, Blue Star Ltd (down 1.59%), Voltas Ltd (down 1.49%),Titan Company Ltd (down 1.12%),Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd (down 0.77%),Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd (down 0.64%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Rajesh Exports Ltd (down 0.33%), Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd (down 0.32%), and Havells India Ltd (down 0.19%).

On the other hand, Amber Enterprises India Ltd (up 0.44%), and Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd (up 0.26%) turned up.

At 13:40 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 21.43 or 0.04% at 52973.16.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 106.69 points or 0.67% at 15854.16.

The Nifty 50 index was down 20 points or 0.08% at 24121.95.

The BSE Sensex index was down 39.03 points or 0.05% at 79437.16.

On BSE,1940 shares were trading in green, 1918 were trading in red and 114 were unchanged.

