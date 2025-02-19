Wednesday, February 19, 2025 | 11:20 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Volumes spurt at AU Small Finance Bank Ltd counter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 19 2025 | 11:16 AM IST

AU Small Finance Bank Ltd registered volume of 36.12 lakh shares by 10:40 IST on BSE, a 8.79 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4.11 lakh shares

Tata Investment Corporation Ltd, Aurobindo Pharma Ltd, Data Patterns (India) Ltd, Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 19 February 2025.

AU Small Finance Bank Ltd registered volume of 36.12 lakh shares by 10:40 IST on BSE, a 8.79 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4.11 lakh shares. The stock rose 1.43% to Rs.508.30. Volumes stood at 29.97 lakh shares in the last session.

 

Tata Investment Corporation Ltd recorded volume of 19173 shares by 10:40 IST on BSE, a 4.52 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4244 shares. The stock gained 15.24% to Rs.6,031.10. Volumes stood at 2992 shares in the last session.

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd recorded volume of 64851 shares by 10:41 IST on BSE, a 3.56 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 18195 shares. The stock lost 3.49% to Rs.1,123.40. Volumes stood at 9404 shares in the last session.

Data Patterns (India) Ltd clocked volume of 61966 shares by 10:40 IST on BSE, a 2.76 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 22465 shares. The stock gained 10.12% to Rs.1,569.60. Volumes stood at 63887 shares in the last session.

Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd registered volume of 73233 shares by 10:41 IST on BSE, a 2.05 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 35649 shares. The stock slipped 2.24% to Rs.1,171.00. Volumes stood at 74595 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 19 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

