Wednesday, February 19, 2025 | 11:09 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RPP Infra Projects gains on bagging order worth Rs 63 cr

RPP Infra Projects gains on bagging order worth Rs 63 cr

Image

Last Updated : Feb 19 2025 | 11:04 AM IST

RPP Infra Projects rallied 4.13% to Rs 140 after the company announced that it has received a Letter of Acceptance (LoA) for a Rs 62.78 crore project in Tamil Nadu awarded by the Superintending Engineer (N) C(M) P Office in Tirupur.

The scope of the project includes widening the Avinashi-Mettupalayam Road (SH-80) from a two-lane to a four-lane highway. It also involves the reconstruction of a box culvert as well as the construction of drainage systems and retaining walls in Tirupur, Tamil Nadu.

The contract, worth Rs 62.78 crore, is scheduled to be completed within 15 months.

RPP Infra Projects specializes in infrastructure development, including roads, buildings, industrial structures, power, and irrigation projects.

 

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 17.1% to Rs 18.87 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 16.11 crore posted in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations rose 9% YoY to Rs 355.10 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

As of 19th February 2025, the companys market capitalization stood at Rs 533.13 crore on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

RBI launches mobile app 'RBIDATA' offering access to Indian economic, financial data

RBI launches mobile app 'RBIDATA' offering access to Indian economic, financial data

Sensex, Nifty pare all losses; realty shares in demand

Sensex, Nifty pare all losses; realty shares in demand

Gyanesh Kumar takes charge as India's 26th Chief Election Commissioner

Gyanesh Kumar takes charge as India's 26th Chief Election Commissioner

Hexaware Technologies gains on debut

Hexaware Technologies gains on debut

TTK Prestige gains after board OKs Rs 500-cr capex plan

TTK Prestige gains after board OKs Rs 500-cr capex plan

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 19 2025 | 10:41 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to watchWho will be BJP's Delhi CM FaceDelhi CM Announcement LIVELatest News LIVEQuality Power IPO AllotmentHexaware Technologies IPO listingDRDO Internship 2025PAK vs NZ Playing 11KIIT Suicide Row
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon